Govt not to rest until culprits involved in Jaranwala incident brought to justice: FO

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan will not rest until those responsible for the vile acts in Jaranwala were apprehended and brought to justice.

While responding to media queries about the remarks by some governments on the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, on 16 August 2023, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Sunday said: “We reiterate what we have said earlier. The Faisalabad incident is a sad reprehensible incident that has hurt the sentiments of Christians across Pakistan. The incident has been strongly condemned by Pakistan’s leadership and the entire Pakistani society. Such intolerant and violent acts are unacceptable to the ethos of Pakistani society.”

She said, “The wheels of justice have been set in motion. The incident has also reignited an inter-faith dialogue of tolerance and mutual respect and understanding in Pakistan,” she added.

Religious scholars from all hues see anti-state elements’ hand in incident

The religious leaders from different schools of thoughts on Sunday gathered to denounce the recent incidents of violence against the minority community in Jaranwala in a strong display of interfaith unity.

They emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of minorities and upholding the principles of humanity.

The leaders voiced concerns about the activities of hostile elements seeking to create religious strife and chaos in Pakistan. They expressed alarm over the spread of divisive ideologies and religious unrest within the country. They unanimously condemned this act as a flagrant violation of Islamic teachings and the constitutional rights of religious minorities.

Leading a delegation of eminent scholars and representatives from different faiths during the visit to Essa Nagri, Jaranwala, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabir Azad who also serves as Imam and preacher at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, expressed his unequivocal condemnation of the Jaranwala incident.

He reiterated that Islam underscored the protection of minority rights and advocated respect for the dignity of every human being. He highlighted that the Constitution guaranteed the preservation of minority rights, and “if any individual is found guilty of such actions, it is the responsibility of the state to ensure swift justice.”

Maulana Azad also pointed out the sinister plot behind the incident, suggesting that there were anti-state elements aiming to sow discord between Muslim and Christian communities. He warned that the nation would not tolerate such nefarious designs and that unity among Pakistan’s diverse populace would prevail.

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw expressed deep concern over the attacks on Christian places of worship. He affirmed that the safety and security of all citizens of Pakistan, regardless of their faith, were paramount.

The religious leaders unanimously called upon the government to take immediate action against those responsible for the attacks and to differentiate between the innocent and the guilty. They also urged state institutions to ensure the protection of places of worship for all faiths, emphasizing that this shared commitment to safeguarding religious spaces was intrinsic to their faiths.

The delegation included esteemed figures such as Archbishop Sebastian Shaw, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Bishop Andreas Rahmat, Father Abid, Qadir Khalid, Father Naqash, Sardar Ranjit Singh Giani, Maulana Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Dr. Markus Fida, Pandit Bhagat Lal, Pandit Kashi Ram, Maulana Aslam Saqi, Mufti Mubasher Ahmad, Allama Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Maulana Fateh Mohammad Rashidi, Allama Haider Ali Najafi, Pir Waliullah Shah, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Maulana Ehsanulllah Tabasum, Sahibzada Syed Abdul Basir Azad, Maulana Ubaidullah Naqshbandi, Allama Rashid Turabi, Pastor Ashar Nazeer, Father Ashfaq Anthi, Haji Ghulam Rasool Shah and other scholars, members of the peace committee and social personalities.

As the gathering concluded, prayers were offered for the safety, progress, and unity of Pakistan.