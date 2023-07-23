Heavy rains in KP lead to loss of lives and damage to property

PESHAWAR: A report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday revealed that heavy rains across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have resulted in the tragic death of four people, with one person sustaining wounds.

The rainfall and floods have caused significant damage to residential properties, with 67 houses being partially damaged and 7 houses completely destroyed across the province. Specifically, 39 houses in Lower Chitral and 19 houses in Upper Chitral were partially damaged due to the floods.

In response to the situation, the Relief Department has taken action, with District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and related institutions being placed on alert.

Relief materials have been provided to the affected families in Chitral Upper, and a comprehensive damage assessment will be conducted in Lower Chitral once the floodwaters recede.

To ensure the safety of vulnerable communities, the district administration has already shifted sensitive populations in Chitral Lower to safer locations, along with the distribution of food items (dry ration) to the affected families.

Moreover, the road in Dir Lower has been cleared for traffic by the district administration, and heavy machinery has been mobilized to expedite the restoration of roads.

The PDMA has issued precautionary measures to all relevant institutions and district administrations, emphasizing the importance of preparedness for rains, flash floods, urban flooding, and river flooding.

Rescue 1122 has been actively engaged in Monsoon Mock Exercises, Preparation, and Training, including conducting evacuation training in boats to effectively respond to potential flood situations in the monsoon season.

The department has demonstrated its capabilities with practical exercises in the Kabul River in Nowshera, successfully rescuing people trapped in the floods using boats.

Additionally, Rescue 1122 has undertaken scuba diving search operations and is providing training to security agencies, civil defense, schools, colleges, and local residents across the province.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of heavy rains and floods, the government and relevant authorities are working diligently to provide relief, assistance, and prepare for any further challenges that may arise in the monsoon season.