Minister emphasises PPP’s contributions and vision

ISLAMABAD: Faisal Karim Kundi, special assistant to the prime minister on poverty alleviation and social safety, spoke passionately on Sunday, highlighting the achievements and vision of the coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

He asserted that their successful agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had averted the country from default, demonstrating the government’s ability to make bold decisions when needed.

Speaking to a news-TV station, Kundi underscored the significance of the PPP leadership in addressing the challenges faced by the lower strata of society. He expressed confidence in their capabilities to steer the country towards progress and prosperity.

According to Kundi, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has consistently championed the rights of various marginalised groups, including students, youth, women, labourers, and small growers.

Their focus remains on serving the people, rather than engaging in negative and abusive politics.

He emphasised that the PPP’s fight is not against any particular political party, but against the pressing issues of poverty and inflation. Their aim is to uplift the nation and create a better future for all citizens.

Looking forward to the upcoming general elections, Kundi expressed his belief that the PPP’s leadership, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, will garner substantial public support.

He also reassured the public that the elections will be conducted in accordance with the constitution, without being influenced by the will of a single party.

Responding to a query, Kundi affirmed that any political party that secures a clear mandate in transparent elections should rightfully form the government and address the country’s challenges.