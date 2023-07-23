NATIONAL

PM grieved over death of member of Qatar royal family

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif expressed his profound sadness and extended condolences on the demise of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, a senior member of Qatar’s royal family.

On his Twitter, the prime minister wrote: “I extend my deepest condolences to […] Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar and the bereaved family. May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.”

A former minister of education, Al Thani passed away on Friday morning, according to Qatar News Agency.

A funeral prayer was held after the evening prayer on Saturday in the capital of Doha where his body was laid to rest.

