ECP official says ‘fully prepared’ for holding polls on Aug 12

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal claimed on Thursday that the electoral watchdog was “fully prepared” for elections and would hold the polls by October 11 if the National Assembly was dissolved on August 12, when its five-year term comes to an end.

The five-year term of the NA commenced under the then-PTI government on August 12, 2018, and will be completed under a PM-Shehbaz-led ruling coalition following the ouster of former premier Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote in April last year.

The ECP official’s statement pertaining to the date of the election comes as political parties, particularly those part of the ruling coalition, increasingly engage in consultations — reportedly on the timing of the elections and the caretaker setup, among other matters — ahead of the polls slated to take place later this year.

For his part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the government would be handing over the country’s reins to a caretaker setup in August.

Meanwhile, confusion also persists about whether the coalition partners would go for the normal dissolution of the NA on completion of its term on August 12, or advise the president for an early dissolution.

According to Article 224 of the Constitution, “A general election to the National Assembly or a provincial assembly shall be held within a period of 60 days immediately following the day on which the term of the assembly is due to expire, unless the Assembly has been sooner dissolved”.

In case of early dissolution, the ECP is bound to hold the general elections within a period of 90 days after the dissolution, according to Article 224(2).

While most allies have called for holding elections on time, notably the PPP, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said earlier said the assemblies could be dissolved before the scheduled date to “facilitate” the ECP.

If the assemblies get dissolved earlier, the ECP would get more time — 90 days — to hold elections.