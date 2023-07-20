ECP asks Fawad Ch to submit apology in writing in contempt of ECP case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to submit a written apology in the contempt of ECP case.

A four-member bench of the commission headed by the chief election commissioner conducted hearing- of the case on Thursday. Appearing before the commission, Fawad Ch said he had no personal problems with the chief election commissioner or the ECP.

“When I made the allegedly contemptuous statement, I was the spokesperson of the party,” he clarified. “You insulted the election commission,” the CEC said, adding your party chairman at that time used insulting language about his wife.

“I have apologized verbally. Please accept the apology and close the case,” Fawad Ch requested.

The CEC told him if he wanted to apologise, he should put it down in writing, adding an apology is written. “Submit the apology letter and it will be considered,” the CEC told the former PTI leader.

Later, the ECP put off the contempt case against Fawad Ch till August 1.

IHC’s written verdict

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has issued a written order regarding the suspension of Fawad Ch’s non-bailable arrest warrant.

The three-page order was issued by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. The Election Commission of Pakistan had issued the non-bailable warrant over non-appearance in the ECP contempt case.

The warrants are being suspended on Fawad Ch’s assurance, the order stated, and ordered him to appear before the ECP on July 20 (today).

The IHC order told Fawad Ch to submit a certified copy of the election commission’s proceedings. The court also issued a notice to the election commission for July 26 and sought its response.

Fawad first challenged the bailable and then non-bailable arrest warrants, as per the order.