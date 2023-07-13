NATIONAL

Rising prices of sugar and flour create hardships for KP residents 

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are once again facing a significant hike in prices of basic commodities such as sugar and flour.

The cost of sugar has surged by Rs. 30 per kilogram, reaching up to Rs. 150 per kilogram. Moreover, utility stores in Peshawar have run out of stock, causing inconvenience for consumers. However, in some locations, consumers are still able to purchase the commodity at inflated rates from stores.

Furthermore, at the retail level, sugar has reached an alarming price of Rs. 150 per kilogram. Several traders have taken matters into their own hands by fixing higher rates for sugar as there is no mechanism in place to enforce government-set prices.

Over the course of a few days, the price of sugar has witnessed a Rs. 30 increase per kilogram, surpassing Rs. 6,000 for a 50-kilogram bag. This continuous surge in prices has also resulted in a subsequent rise in the prices of goods made with sugar.

On the other hand, alongside the increase in sugar prices, the cost of flour has also risen . The price of a 20-kilogram bag of flour has exceeded Rs. 3,100, after a substantial increase of Rs. 100. The local administration’s attempts to control the price hikes in essential commodities have proven unsuccessful, causing hardships for consumers.

According to district authorities, various markets are being raided on a daily basis, where additional charges are being levied above the government-stipulated rates. The offending traders are being penalised for their actions. The rising prices of sugar and flour have put immense strain on the residents of Peshawar, leading to concerns about affordability and access to essential food items. The local administration is under pressure to find effective solutions to mitigate the ongoing crisis and provide relief to the citizens affected by the skyrocketing prices.

Previous article
Senate body briefed on govt’s steps to highlight issues of repealing Articles 370, 35A
Next article
PHA implements geotagging of trees for transparent and engaged urban forest management
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Author is a senior journalist and working in the field of journalism since 2004. He covers Financial, Social, Political and regional issues for Pakistan today and Profit. He can reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Senate body briefed on govt’s steps to highlight issues of repealing...

ISLAMABAD: Senator Prof Sajid Mir chaired the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan held at the Parliament House...

Rana Sanaullah vows to provide all facilities to police force

Drug prices affect one’s right to life

Spreading blasphemy in country, over 400,000 social media accounts exposed; confirms FIA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.