Potential available to extend China ties in diverse fields: minister

BEIJING: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has expressed the vast potential for expanding Pakistan-China relations in agriculture, industry, technology, and mining.

He made these remarks during the 12th Special Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Tuesday.

Iqbal acknowledged that CPEC is an exceptional endeavour that symbolizes the deep-rooted ties between China and Pakistan. He highlighted that this monumental project, initiated under the visionary leadership of President Xi and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has played a crucial role in transforming the economic landscape of the region.

It has fostered connectivity, enhanced trade, and created new avenues for shared prosperity.

The minister emphasized that CPEC remains the topmost national priority of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. He viewed these avenues as an opportunity to build upon past successes and further strengthen future cooperation.

Iqbal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing consistent policies and a conducive environment for Chinese companies and citizens working in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the conveners of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on Energy, Transport Infrastructure, and Gwadar Port presented updates on the progress in their respective areas and outlined future plans of action.

The JCC also underscored the significance of key projects in energy and infrastructure development that are now operational and providing numerous opportunities for socio-economic growth in Pakistan.