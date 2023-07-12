NATIONAL

Potential available to extend China ties in diverse fields: minister

By Staff Report
Beijing: July 11, 2023: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Vice Chairman National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), China Mr. Cong Liang.

BEIJING: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has expressed the vast potential for expanding Pakistan-China relations in agriculture, industry, technology, and mining.

He made these remarks during the 12th Special Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Tuesday.

Iqbal acknowledged that CPEC is an exceptional endeavour that symbolizes the deep-rooted ties between China and Pakistan. He highlighted that this monumental project, initiated under the visionary leadership of President Xi and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has played a crucial role in transforming the economic landscape of the region.

It has fostered connectivity, enhanced trade, and created new avenues for shared prosperity.

The minister emphasized that CPEC remains the topmost national priority of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. He viewed these avenues as an opportunity to build upon past successes and further strengthen future cooperation.

Iqbal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing consistent policies and a conducive environment for Chinese companies and citizens working in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the conveners of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on Energy, Transport Infrastructure, and Gwadar Port presented updates on the progress in their respective areas and outlined future plans of action.

The JCC also underscored the significance of key projects in energy and infrastructure development that are now operational and providing numerous opportunities for socio-economic growth in Pakistan.

Previous article
House fire kills four adults and six children, rescuers and police say
Next article
Pakistan to promote peace, compassion thru Gandhara civilisation tourism
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC upholds detention of fashionista and co-accused in May 9 protests

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced its decision to dismiss the pleas filed against the detention of Khadija Shah and several other...

State Department rejects speculation of forcing Pakistan into US-China dilemma

Djokovic relieved to survive Rublev dogfight

North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.