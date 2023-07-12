NATIONAL

House fire kills four adults and six children, rescuers and police say

By The Associated Press
LAHORE: A fire swept through a house in Lahore before dawn Wednesday, killing six children and four adults mostly of the same family, police and rescue officials said.

Two women, two men and six children between 6 and 16 years old lost their lives, deputy inspector-general of police in Lahore, Ali Nasir, said.

He said the cause was not immediately clear, but police investigators suspect an electrical short-circuit started the fire in the crowded Bhati Gate residential area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of life.

Smoke detectors and other technology that can improve fire safety in residential buildings are not often used in Pakistan, and fires at homes and other public spaces like shopping malls are common.

