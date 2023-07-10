Minister highlights investment opportunities in diverse sectors, with focus on IT

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, highlights the vast investment potential across various sectors, with a particular focus on Information Technology.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is dedicated to providing comprehensive support and facilities to businesses and investors, including Incubation Centers, Software Technology Parks, Mobile Manufacturing, and the Telecom sector.

The minister’s statement underscores the government’s acknowledgement of Pakistan’s IT industry’s growth and development prospects. With a skilled workforce, expanding digital infrastructure, and a conducive environment for technological innovation, Pakistan has emerged as an appealing investment destination for IT-related ventures.

Under the leadership of Syed Amin Ul Haque, MOITT aims to establish a favourable ecosystem for businesses and investors by offering essential resources, infrastructure, and assistance. This includes the establishment of Incubation Centers that provide support, mentoring, and resources to startups, fostering the growth of emerging technology companies.

Furthermore, Software Technology Parks will be set up, creating specialized zones equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to facilitate the growth of software development and IT-enabled services.

The government is also committed to promoting mobile manufacturing in Pakistan, aiming to attract investment in this sector. By providing incentives and facilities, MOITT aims to establish a robust mobile manufacturing industry that generates local employment, reduces imports, and enhances the country’s technological self-sufficiency.

Recognizing the Telecom sector’s significance in Pakistan’s digital transformation, MOITT places considerable emphasis on supporting and facilitating telecom companies. The government aims to create an enabling environment for its operations and encourages further investment in expanding and improving the country’s telecom infrastructure.

Syed Amin Ul Haque’s announcement reaffirms the government’s commitment to promoting investment and fostering growth across multiple sectors, particularly in the realm of IT. Through comprehensive support and facilities, MOITT aims to attract both local and international investors, paving the way for technological advancement and economic progress in Pakistan.