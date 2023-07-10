Ex-governor Cheema, senator remanded in probe of arson at military house

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has ordered Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry to be held in judicial remand for 14 days.

This decision comes in relation to a case connected to the “attack” on the residence of the commander of Lahore Corps and the arson incident that took place on May 9 following the unlawful arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Both prominent members of PTI were presented before Judge Abher Gul Khan, where the police requested a 14-day physical remand. However, the court denied this request and instead granted the police a two-week judicial remand.

On May 9, Khan was apprehended by the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, triggering widespread protests across the country. The arrest incensed party workers and supporters, leading to the ransacking of government and military installations, including the military building in Lahore.

In response to the violence, the government deployed the army and announced that the demonstrators would be subjected to military laws. A substantial number of PTI members, including leaders, have been apprehended as part of a nationwide crackdown.

Despite several politicians defecting from the party, Cheema and Chaudhry have remained loyal to PTI and were among the few party leaders arrested in connection with the protests.