Kashmiris, Sikhs & other minorities insecure in India: Lord Qurban

LUTON: Lord Qurban Hussain, a member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, has said that Kashmiris, Sikhs, Dalits, Muslims and other minorities are insecure in India.

Lord Qurban Hussain was talking to Dr Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum, former adviser on human rights and president, Institute of Peace & Development, an international think tank active for human rights, peace, Kashmir and religious harmony, who visited him at his residence in Luton, UK.

Lord Qurban Hussain said Shaheed Burhan Wani is a hero of Kashmir’s freedom and his sacrifice has created the hope of freedom and sacrifices among the Kashmiri youth. The time has come for the need to implement the resolutions passed by the United Nations on Kashmir, he added.

He said the United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should take practical measures to end the atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. By implicating Yasin Malik in false cases, the death penalty will set back all efforts for peace and inflame Kashmiris, he said, adding the fictitious cases against the Hurriyat leadership should be immediately dismissed.

Sardar Tahir Tabassum also met President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe Muhammad Ghalib, former President Mubasher Madani and Senior Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Sharif at their residences and discussed several important issues.

SGPC expresses strong opposition to Uniform Civil Code

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on behalf of the Sikh community, has registered strong opposition declaring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government as unnecessary in the country.

After a serious discussion about the UCC in the SGPC’s Executive Committee (EC) meeting presided over by its President Harjinder Singh Dhami, it has been decided that there is no need for UCC in the country.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Harjinder Singh Dhami said there is an apprehension among the minorities in the country regarding the Uniform Civil Code that this code will hurt their identity, originality, and principles.

On the issue of UCC, the SGPC has constituted a sub-committee of Sikh intellectuals, historians, scholars, and lawyers, which at the preliminary stage considered the UCC as suppression for the existence of minorities, their religious rites, traditions, and culture.