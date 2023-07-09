Equality for all

Like any other citizen, transgenders have equal rights; the right to live freely, get quality education, healthcare and have equal employment opportunities. They deserve the same respect, kindness as well as the same avenues for personal and professional growth as any other citizen of the country.

Unfortunately, however, the ground reality suggests otherwise. Transgenders in society are unable to exercise their rights and are mistreated and humiliated. They face harassment, discrimination and even violence. Many of them are abandoned in the early years of their life and are unable to complete their education. It is important for society to end the stigma, and treat them with dignity.

The government must focus of creating a safe and inclusive environ-ment for them and take action to protect the rights of the community. This includes enacting laws that prohibit discrimination and violence against the community, as well as providing access to healthcare, education and employment.

It is also crucial for the national media to portray the community in a positive and respectful light rather than perpetuating derogatory and harmful stereotypes. Only by working together can we create a society that values and celebrates diversity in all its forms.

AYUB HANIF

KARACHI