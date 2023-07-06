Seven die as 291 mm record-breaking rainfall batters Lahore, surroundings

PM directs Punjab govt to mobilise rescuers as province braces for more rains

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The 10-hour-long record-breaking rain spell of monsoon on Wednesday wrecked havoc in the provincial metropolis, leaving most parts of the city submerged in rainwater while seven persons died and several others injured in different rain-related incidents.

The PDMA claimed that the city received 291 mm rain – heaviest rainfall in 30 years during 10 hours long first spell of monsoon rains.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Punjab government to take immediate measures and mobilise the rescue teams across the province. Coordinated efforts by the district administration, Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, municipal and other departments should be ensured, he said adding that all possible measures should be taken to protect the citizens’ lives, according to a PM Office statement.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other federal departments to extend maximum support to the Punjab government, if required.

All necessary steps must be taken to aware the citizens of any emergency situation, chalk out alternate traffic plans and make arrangements for proper drainage, he maintained.

The prime minister also instructed to take preventive measures in wake of the monsoon rains in other parts of the country, besides asking the NDMA and PDMAs to coordinate for necessary arrangements.

He said the all possible steps should be taken to relocate the people from villages to safe locations besides saving their cattle.

Similarly, he said all necessary measures should be taken to prevent the urban flooding.

PM Shehbaz also directed to mobilise the respective administrations of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other hilly areas, besides instructing to keep the PM Office updated on all the measures taken.

According to the PDMA and rescue sources, a couple and their minor child died when roof of a house caved-in due to heavy rain in Misri Shah area while a youth was electrocuted to death when high voltage power line fell into rainwater due to strong wind in Chungi Amar Sidhu area of the city.

In Raiwind, a teenager Wali Muhammad 14, drowned in water accumulated in vacant plot and a 55-year old woman was electrocuted to death on Circular Road area of the provincial capital.

The rescuers informed that in Hinjarwal area, an 11-year-old boy was electrocuted while a youth identified as Ehtisham was electrocuted to death in Rashidpura of Baghbanpura area.

Similarly, roof of a house came down due to torrential rain near Do Moria Pull resulting in injuries to three people.

Meanwhile, scores of people were reported injured in rain related incidents across Lahore city.

291 mm Record-breaking rain

The rain began around 4am this morning, leaving large portions of the city submerged and wreaking havoc in all low-lying and posh areas of the city.

According to the data, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at the heart of Lahore in the area of Lakshmi Chowk where 291 mm rain fell in 10 hours.

Meanwhile, Jail Road recorded 147 mm, while in the Airport area it stood at130 mm, at Head Office Gulberg the rain was recorded at 210mm, Upper Mall at 199mm, in Mughalpura at 220mm, in Tajpura at 249mm, in Nishtar Town at 280mm and in Chowk Nakhuda 205 at mm.

More than 200 mm of rain was recorded in over a dozen areas across the city.

Notably, a maximum 238 mm of rain was recorded in Lahore last year in 2022.

PMD forecasts more Heavy rains for Lahore, other areas

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for Lahore and other areas of the province, including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, and Mandi Bahauddin.

The department highlighted the infiltration of moist currents from the Arabian Sea into the upper regions of the country. Additionally, an impact from a westerly wave is being observed in the upper and central parts of Pakistan, it added.

“Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts,” the Met office said.

The Met Office has predicted more such spells on Thursday (today).

It said that in KP, rain and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbott­abad, Malakand, Balakot, Char­sadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

In its forecast issued yesterday, the PMD had also warned of urban flooding as a result of expected heavy rainfall in low-lying areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan in the next two days.

Chances of rain increase in Punjab from today: PDMA

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert in the wake of expected more rain and thunderstorm.

According to the PDMA alert issued on Wednesday, the chances of rain have increased in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal from Thursday (today).

It said the monsoon rains have started and there is a potential risk of flooding in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 6 to 8.

It also said that from July 9, there is a possibility of an increase in the flow of drains connected to the rivers Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi.

The authority said the flow in Sutlej River may increase after the release of water by India, cautioning all the line departments to complete advance arrangements according to the forecast.

The PDMA director general told the institutions to be prepared to deal with any emergency situation.

Three people die in rain-related incidents across KP

On the other hand, at least three people were killed in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rain-related incidents, specifically tree falling, local authorities said.

According to the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority, two fatalities were reported in Shangla, and another individual lost his life in Karak.

The statement said that seven individuals sustained injuries, and more than six houses were partially damaged as a result of the rainfall.

Considering the forecast of further downpours, the PDMA said it had directed the Rescue 1122, and district administration to remain on high alert.

Relief Secretary Abdul Basit issued instructions to officials to assess the losses caused by rain-related incidents, the statement added.

NDMA directive for all relevant departments

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued directives for all relevant departments to stay vigilant due to predicted rainfall until July 8. Additionally, it advised tourists and visitors to stay informed about weather conditions before travelling, while urging farmers and livestock owners to take necessary precautions considering the current weather conditions.

“Rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, GB, KP, Islamabad, the Potohar region, upper and central Punjab, and northeast Balochistan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.”

According to an NDMA spokesperson, these can trigger land sliding in hilly areas and flooding in the lowlands.