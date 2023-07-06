NATIONAL

Report reveals 7,096 street crime incidents in Karachi during June

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JANUARY 15: Pakistani police stand guard as voters arrive at a polling station to cast their ballots during local government elections in Karachi, Pakistan on 15 January 2023 . (Photo by Yousuf Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARACHI: According to the latest report released by the Citizens Police Lines Committee (CPLC) on Thursday, a total of 7,096 street crime incidents were reported in Karachi during the month of June.

Out of these incidents, the report highlighted that 4,125 citizens fell victim to motorcycle theft at gunpoint in various areas of the city.

Additionally, 2,179 people reported the theft of their cell phones during street crime incidents.

Furthermore, the CPLC report documented 158 incidents of vehicle theft and 34 incidents of vehicle snatching during the month of June.

Previous article
IHC reserves verdict on Fawad’s petition against ECP notice
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Blinken underscores ‘urgency’ of UN-backed multinational force to aid Haiti

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated US support for an international force to help stabilise Haiti, agreeing with Prime Minister Ariel Henry on...

Epaper_23-07-06 ISB

Epaper_23-07-6 LHR

Epaper_23-07-06 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.