Report reveals 7,096 street crime incidents in Karachi during June

KARACHI: According to the latest report released by the Citizens Police Lines Committee (CPLC) on Thursday, a total of 7,096 street crime incidents were reported in Karachi during the month of June.

Out of these incidents, the report highlighted that 4,125 citizens fell victim to motorcycle theft at gunpoint in various areas of the city.

Additionally, 2,179 people reported the theft of their cell phones during street crime incidents.

Furthermore, the CPLC report documented 158 incidents of vehicle theft and 34 incidents of vehicle snatching during the month of June.