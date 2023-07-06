IHC reserves verdict on Fawad’s petition against ECP notice

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has concluded the hearing on the petition filed by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, challenging the show cause notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and reserved its verdict.

The petition, which was brought before the high court on June 19, was heard by Justice Aamer Farooq on Thursday. Faisal Chaudhry appeared on behalf of Chaudhry, while Saad Hasan, the lawyer representing the ECP, also attended the hearing.

During the proceedings, Fawad’s counsel argued that according to Article 13, an individual cannot be punished twice for the same offense. However, the ECP had registered a complaint against his client on the same charge, leading to the filing of the petition.

The counsel further emphasized that the ECP does not possess the authority of a session court or a trial court, and any authorization should be granted through a constitutional amendment.

In response, the ECP’s counsel argued that there is no legal restriction preventing a person from being tried in two different forums. For instance, if a case involves charges of murder and robbery, it can be pursued in two separate courts.

After considering the arguments presented by both parties, the court has reserved its verdict on the matter. The final decision regarding Fawad Chaudhry’s petition challenging the ECP’s show cause notice will be announced in the near future.

The petition seeks to declare the notices issued to Fawad Chaudhry on January 27 and June 13 as “invalid and power-excessive.” The petitioner claims that he was detained in connection with a case initiated by the ECP secretary, leading to the issuance of the show cause notice.