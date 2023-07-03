Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Balor ambush

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers embraced martyrdom and another sustained wounds during an ambush on a combat patrol of security forces in general area of Balor, in Balochistan, the ISPR said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by ISPR, the military’s media wing, a combat patrol of security forces was initiated in general area Balor, based on credible intelligence with respect to move of a group of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on Security Forces and civillians besides planting of Improvised Explosive Devices in Hoshab area.

While establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, a party of terrorists tried to ambush closing in patrol and opened fire onto Security Forces.

As a result of heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced Shahadat while another soldier got injured, the ISPR statement said.

The statement said the security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Resultantly, the follow up operation to nab the perpetrators of attack continues in the area.

Earlier in the day, three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to a statement of ISPR, the military’s media affairs wing, the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kulachi area of DI Khan and three terrorist were gunned down in the exchange of fire.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, Police and innocent civilians.

They were also highly wanted for conducting a raid on a Police check post in Kulachi on 11 April 2022, which resulted in Shahadat of five brave police constables.