NATIONAL

‘Defection-ridden’ PTI notifies 17-member Karachi caretaker committee

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The ‘defection-ridden’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced a 17-member caretaker committee to carry out reorganization of the party in Karachi.

As per details, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Shiekh issued a notification regarding formulation of the caretaker committee and names of its members after approval from the PTI chairman.

The committee will finalize the names of members of seven districts and will also complete the organization on town, UCs and block basis.

PTI’s Khurram Sherzaman has been nominated as the coordinator and Dr Shahab Imam advocate will be the secretary of the committee.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Akram Cheema, who recently made party’s Karachi president, announced that he was parting ways with the PTI over the events of May 9.

In a press conference, Cheema – who had been a member of National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi – announced that he had resigned from the party’s position.

“I strongly condemn the attack on military installations on May 9. As a Pakistani, I demand that such people should be punished,” Cheema stated. “We should not fight with the institutions,” the ex-lawmaker added.

The press conference from Cheema comes a day after an anti-terrorism court granted bail to him in the May 9 rioting and arson case.

Last month, Muhammad Akram Cheema had been appointed as president of the party’s Karachi division following resignation of Aftab Siddiqui, who quit politics over May 9 events.

 

 

Previous article
Pakistan sees high volume of trade with Japan in future: FM
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Four killed, several injured in rival tribes clash near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Four villagers were killed and several others injured in a clash between rival  tribes - Kharos and Nareja - near katcha area of...

Geneva Kashmir moot highlights plight of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian, IIOJK jails

Naran, Shogran witness massive influx of tourists during Eid vacations

The PCB imbroglio

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.