Greece boat tragedy: FIA to tighten noose around human traffickers

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to blacklist the passports of the suspected human traffickers involved in the Greek shipwreck incident and charge them under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Last month, an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including approximately 350 Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. The incident led to a day of mourning along with the launch of a nationwide crackdown on human smugglers with many subsequently arrested.

A statement from the FIA spokesperson issued today said FIA Director General (DG) Mohsin Hasan Butt and North Additional Director General (ADG) Rana Abdul Jabbar visited the agency’s Lahore Zone where they were briefed on the progress in the shipwreck investigation by Lahore Director Sarfraz Virk and Faisalabad Director Rai Ijaz Ahmed.

The Lahore and Faisalabad directors informed the senior FIA officials that five inquiries had been opened and 149 cases registered so far in their zones, while 41 human traffickers were arrested.

Subsequently, the DG FIA ordered the formation of more teams to immediately arrest the suspects involved in the incident, adding that the raiding teams were in constant contact with the families to arrest the traffickers.

He said that all resources should be used to make the arrests.

“The DG FIA issued an order to take action under the Money Laundering Act against the suspects involved in the Greek boat accident,” the statement reads.

DG Butt said the identity cards and bank accounts of the agents involved in the accident should be immediately blocked while the passports of the human smugglers involved in the incident should be blacklisted.

“Officers posted at all the airports of the country should keep a close watch for the arrest of the agents involved,” the FIA statement quoted him as saying, adding that airport in-charges should ensure that no agent manages to escape abroad.