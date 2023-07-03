Dead people walking

Most of the people around us are just like walking dead, wandering around aimlessly. Such people are alive only because they are able to breathe, but their hearts are dead and they refuse to cure their hearts because mental health awareness is a thing that continues to get neglected in society.

Our society refuses to believe that things like depression, social anxiety, stress, panic disorders, etc., exist. These disorders emerge from our household mainly because of unnecessary shouting, abuse and neglect by family elders, especially parents.

The confidence of such children keeps digging down a bottomless pit as they grow older. They start believing that keeping these things to themselves will stop them from being mocked around and humiliated. What they do not know is that for their own betterment and of society at large, they need to come out of their shell. They need to talk about it all, and be heard.

The main thing we should all and always focus on is to cut ourselves off from the negativity in our respective environments. People, mainly toxic friends in our social circle, need to be shunned. Society needs to come together to spread awareness about mental health to lower suicide rates in the country.

NIMRA MEHMOOD

LAHORE