Aide announces Tareen as prime ministerial candidate for ‘king’s party’

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Aleem Khan, the president of the newly-founded Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), expressed his belief that not only himself but the entire nation has been deceived by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

In an interview with a news-TV station, he declared the “imminent end” of PTI and announced IPP’s intention to contest forthcoming elections against all parties.

Furthermore, Khan revealed that if IPP achieves victory in the general elections, former PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen, who was disqualified in 2017 by the Supreme Court under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution, will be their prime ministerial candidate.

He emphasised that the formation of IPP was a collective decision among “friends” who aimed to support former prime minister Imran Khan’s mission to build Naya Pakistan.

While clarifying that he had no direct communication with Pervez Khattak and no conversations with PTI deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Khan mentioned that he did have a meeting with former minister Asad Umar and extended an invitation for him to join their party.

He expressed that individuals possessing new ideas and a dedication to building a better Pakistan are welcome to join the IPP, emphasising that the doors are open for anyone who was not involved in the protests against the unlawful arrest of the former prime minister on May 9.

Khan highlighted that over 25 percent of those who left PTI have joined IPP, noting that those individuals inclined towards pursuing politics sought a platform to fulfil their aspirations.

He anticipated that more friends would join the party after Eid ul-Adha, indicating a growing interest in joining IPP.

While discussing the leadership within PTI, Khan revealed that he had expressed his concerns to Khattak about his actions.

He mentioned the implementation of a formula that resulted in the appointments as chief minister of Usman Buzdar in Punjab and Mehmood Khan in KP, saying his personal knowledge of the former’s actions and their impact on Punjab. However, he admitted to being unfamiliar with the latter’s performance.

Offering no evidence, Khan alleged that Buzdar was involved in unethical practices, acting as a frontman for Imran’s wife Bushra Maneka and her friend Farah Khan, collecting money on their behalf and personally benefiting from it.

He also claimed that a fixed rate for the recruitment of deputy commissioners and commissioners was established in Punjab, resulting in unprecedented occurrences.

The IPP president further asserted that Imran was aware of these activities and carried out all tasks as directed by the “murshid” (spiritual guide), implying external influence over decision-making.