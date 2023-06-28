36,258 cops to guard Eid congregations as police fine-tune security plan

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police has completed arrangements for the security of Eid congregations to be held in mosques, Imambargahs and open places across the province on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Dr Usman Anwar said that 36,258 officers and officials will perform security duty for Eid congregations to be held held at 27,355 mosques and imambargahs, 775 open places and more than 5,000 Eid prayer gatherings in the provincial capital Lahore. Similarly, more than one thousand personnel and officers will be deployed while 2,973 police national volunteers, 1,468 special police, 268 QRF teams will also be deployed for security arrangements. Furthermore, 1,1967 metal dictators, 263 walk-through gates and 4921 CCTV cameras will also be deployed for security of faithfuls.

The IG Police said that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated for the protection of mosques, imambargahs, Eid gatherings and citizens across the province and additional personnel will be deployed for the security of parks and recreational places during Eid holidays. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the supervisory officers to ensure strict implementation of the rules, one-wheeling, aerial firing, kite flying and hurling will not be tolerated. Ensure implementation of SOPs issued, monitoring of all proscribed organizations involved in illegal activities and Fourth Schedule persons should be made more effective. IG Punjab said that complete checking and clearance of all mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs should be ensured before Eid prayers, snipers were deployed on the rooftops of A-category mosques and Imambargahs and commandos in plain clothes were deployed inside Eid gatherings. IG Punjab directed that the DIG Traffic should monitor the traffic management plan to ensure the flow of traffic across the province on the occasion of Eid and prevent street crimes and robberies on the highways on the occasion of Eid. Arrangements should be made under an effective strategy. Dr. Usman Anwar said that all resources should be used for the convenience and protection of tourists at Murree and other tourist places during the Eid al-Adha holidays. . IG Punjab said that the SOPs issued regarding the entry and exit of vehicles in Murree should be implemented so that the citizens do not have to face any problem.