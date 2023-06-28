Lady police officer trained to face heinous characters of society with courage: IGP

Passing-out ceremony of 14th Recruit Course of 2000 Lady Police Officers held at Police Training College Chohang

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has said that lady police officers passing out from Police Training College Chowhang Lahore are the reflection of best human resource development and the future of the nation.

“Modern training has been given lady police officer to face multi-challenges encountered during the service and enable them to fight the heinous characters of society like criminals and miscreants with courage and bravery to help the victim.”

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar expressed the views while addressing the passing-out ceremony of 14th Recruit Course of lady police officers held at Police Training College Chowhang Lahore on Wednesday.

The IG Police said that the lady police recruits were provided modern professional, career grooming training for 39 weeks, comprising of 03 semesters. “Gaia, driving training, first aid, public speaking, IT skills, police roles, anti-terrorism, measures for the protection of women and children so that they come to the field and perform their duties with full diligence”, he pointed out.

A total of two thousand women officers passed out at the ceremony, out of which 1,421 are part of the Punjab Police and the rest 294 are from the Punjab Highways Police (PHP).

The IG Police inspected the passing-out parade and the passing out officers presented salute to him. The Punjab IG police, during the speech, said that after thousands of promotions, lying pending for years, had been completed including the promotions of all constables of the police force. He informed that the scope of CIA has been expanded to districts and “mini-safe cities” have been created in all cities.

Dr Usman Anwar also distributed shields and cash prizes to the best performing position-holder women recruits.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant College Mehboob Aslam Lilla said that the passed out police officers will perform duty in various districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan.

SP Admin & Security Dr. Bushra Jameel administered the oath to the passed out women police officers, DSPs training, senior officers including instructors and trainers and female recruits under training in the college participated in the ceremony.

More funds released for health welfare of police force

Meanwhile, Punjab IG Police has ordered to release funds of more than Rs4.5 million for the treatment of 27 policemen. According to the details, Inspector Haroon, Head Constable Qasim Ali, Constables Afzal Hussain and Yasir Arafat were given Rs.05 lakh each. Inspector Ayaz Ahmed was given two and a half lakhs, Driver Constable Adnan Saleem 03 lakhs, Constables Manzoor Ahmed and Ghulam Murtaza 02 lakhs each. Lady Constable Umm Amara, Constables Abdul Hameed, Munir Ahmed, Naveed Rahmat, Imran Khan, Nazar Hussain Nazar and Javed were given Rs100,000 each.

The meeting of the Welfare Management Committee was held at the CPO under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gada, DIG Head. Quarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal participated as members and sent the cases to IG Punjab for approval.

IGP announces gallantry medal for brave soldiers

IG Police Dr Usman Anwar announced awarding gallantry medal to brave soldiers of Police Force. In a special message for the force and citizens on social media, Dr Usman Anwar said that on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, he is starting a special award for the jawans who have shown extraordinary performance against the criminals of the force. The officers and personnel will get the Gallantry Medal. The IGP said that bravery medal will be given to the brave officers and personnel who performed their duties with sacrifice and cash award will also be given as reward along with bravery gold medal. IG Punjab further said that only martyrs and wounded Ghazis are not entitled to medals, it is not necessary to give medals only by the federal government.