Two young brothers shot dead over old enmity

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Armed men gunned down two young real brothers over old rivalry here in the provincial capital on Monday, police said.

According to details, the incident took place in Batapur area of Lahore where accused Altaf along with accomplices attacked their arch rivals.

As a result of firing, two real brothers Luqman 30, and Ahsan 35, were killed on the spot and assailants fled the scene.

SP Cantt Awais Shafique said that special team has constituted to arrest the culprits and awarding them exemplary punishment.

