PIA increases flying allowance of pilots

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline has increased the flying allowance of pilots by 35% while notification in this regard has also been issued.

At least 50 hours of flying and 10 year service will be required to get the increase of 35 % in flying allowance.

The notification says that the flying allowance of pilots with 20 years of service will increase by 30%, while the flying allowance of pilots with 30 years of service will increase by 25%, and the flying allowance of pilots with more than 30 years of service will increase by 20%.

The flying allowance will not be given to those who will refuse to perform duty and remain absent without any reason.

PIA pilots who fly 60 hours will get 150 per cent per hour allowance while those who fly 70 hours will get flying allowance of 200% per hour.

The notification added that a flying allowance of 250% per hour will be given for flying aircraft for 71 hours or more.

The flying allowance for pilots on domestic flights has been increased from Rs250 to Rs750 per hour while the allowance for international flights has been increased from $5 to $10 per hour.

The increase in the flying allowance of the pilots has been approved by Board of Directors of PIA and it will be effective from June 1.