NATIONAL

PIA increases flying allowance of pilots

By Staff Report
PIA Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777-200 wide body airplane with two GE90 engines and registration AP-BHX landing at London Heathrow International Airport in England, UK. PIA PK is the national flag carrier of Pakistan. The airline connects London to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline has increased the flying allowance of pilots by 35% while notification in this regard has also been issued.

At least 50 hours of flying and 10 year service will be required to get the increase of 35 % in flying allowance.

The notification says that the flying allowance of pilots with 20 years of service will increase by 30%, while the flying allowance of pilots with 30 years of service will increase by 25%, and the flying allowance of pilots with more than 30 years of service will increase by 20%.

The flying allowance will not be given to those who will refuse to perform duty and remain absent without any reason.

PIA pilots who fly 60 hours will get 150 per cent per hour allowance while those who fly 70 hours will get flying allowance of 200% per hour.

The notification added that a flying allowance of 250% per hour will be given for flying aircraft for 71 hours or more.

The flying allowance for pilots on domestic flights has been increased from Rs250 to Rs750 per hour while the allowance for international flights has been increased from $5 to $10 per hour.

The increase in the flying allowance of the pilots has been approved by Board of Directors of PIA and it will be effective from June 1.

Previous article
IHC summons SSP operations in Azam recovery case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Religious Affairs Minister hails Saudi’s excellent arrangements for hajj 2023

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood has hailed the Saudi Arabia’s excellent arrangements for hajj 2023. He was talking to Saudi Arabia’s Minister...

Pakistani entrepreneurs participate in Algeria International Economic Fair

PCG seizes narcotics worth Rs28b in Makran

Dogar held Fawad, Mazari responsible for knocking down PTI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.