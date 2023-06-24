Selling the soul

I left Pakistan at the age of 18 to settle in the United States. That was 50 years ago. Prior to leaving Pakistan, I recall that many a time, returning to our residence in Islamabad late in the afternoons from the Gordon College in Rawalpindi, I used to find that there was no water and electricity in the house.

It was a miserable existence even though we were relatively well off compared to the average Pakistani. To see that nothing has changed even today is so utterly sad.

At the end of the day, a nation’s social and economic conditions are a reflection of its moral and spiritual values. Pakistan has the facade of being a religious nation, but the reality is far from it, and that is the reason behind the dire straits the country finds itself in.

If you take a thousand Americans and drop them off in the middle of Pakistan, and leave them alone for 25 years, things would be different. When you come back after those 25 years, you will find Pakistan to be a prosperous country just as organised and efficient as any in the world. Why is that? It is simply because they are better human beings, with a better moral compass.

Pakistan has so many opportunities, but its leaders are mired in the morass of corruption. When you sell your soul to the devil, there is no redemption.

SYED A HUSSAINI

CALIFORNIA, USA