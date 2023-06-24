Court delays indictment of Fawad in ECP threat case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in the capital decided to defer the indictment of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case involving threats made against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials.

The court scheduled the next hearing for July 7.

Saturday was the day when charges were supposed to be framed against Chaudhry, a one-time close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan, pertaining to his alleged threatening remarks directed at ECP officials.

However, Chaudhry failed to make an appearance in court, leading to the postponement.

Instead, his legal representative submitted a plea seeking exemption from the hearing on his behalf. Judge Tahir Abbas inquired about the reasons behind the politician’s absence despite being instructed to ensure his presence.

In response, Chaudhry’s lawyer cited his client’s illness as the cause for his nonattendance.

“[Chaudhry] can take a longer break once the charges are framed. Both you and Fawad, take care of your health,” remarked the judge.

Following this exchange, the judge accepted the exemption plea and directed Fawad to appear for the next hearing on July 7.

The former minister is facing multiple legal troubles, including a sedition case, for allegedly “threatening” electoral body members during a media talk outside the former prime minister’s residence in Lahore back in January.

Chaudhry was arrested on January 25, the same day he made the controversial remarks, but was subsequently granted bail on February 1.