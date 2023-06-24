Man killed in unprovoked India firing along LoC: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: At least one person lost his life while two others sustained wounds when they came under fire from the Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC), as reported by the military’s media wing.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Army resorted to indiscriminate firing on a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector, displaying what it described as their customary disregard for the lives of “innocent” people of Kashmir.

The result of this act of aggression was the death of one civilian, with two others left in critical condition.

The incident comes a day after President Joe Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to Washington, at the White House and both leaders called on Pakistan to ensure that “no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks,” according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

Responding to the statement, the Foreign Office said it was “unwarranted, one-sided, and misleading”. The reference to Islamabad in it was “contrary to diplomatic norms,” it added.

On Saturday, the military spokesperson, while indirectly referring to the statement, said: “The Indian forces, fueled by newfound geopolitical support, seem determined to claim innocent lives to further their false narratives and fabricated allegations.

Pakistan and India pledged in 2021 to halt cross-border firing in the disputed region, promising to adhere to the 2003 cease-fire accord that has been largely ignored.

Before that, artillery, rockets and small arms fire had been regularly exchanged between troops on opposite sides of the border, killing hundreds since the original agreement was signed.

Civilians are caught in the crossfire whenever violence erupts, with dozens killed every year.

The ISPR statement emphasised that Pakistan retains the right to respond in a manner of its choosing to safeguard the lives of the people residing near the LoC, regardless of the vehement protests emanating from New Delhi.

“The Indian side is reminded to uphold the fundamental human rights of Kashmiris, particularly their inherent right to cultivate their lands,” said the statement.