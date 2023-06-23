NATIONAL

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake a two-day official visit to Japan from 2nd of next month at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The Foreign Minister will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in science and technology, education, information technology, culture, and human resource development.

The two sides will also discuss important regional and global developments and cooperation and dialogue in multilateral forums.

Previous article
Maryam Nawaz decides to take part in Balochistan’s politics
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan Railways announces 3 special trains for Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE: In a bid to facilitate passengers, Pakistan Railways on Friday announced it will operate three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. According to...

Over 5000 police officials deputed for security of 247 cattle markets across Punjab

Sheikh Rashid takes jibe at Shehbaz govt over political, economic turmoil

Peshawar boxer shot dead outside his house

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.