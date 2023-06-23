NATIONAL

IHC stops police from arresting Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar

By Staff Report
Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) political party Shah Mehmood Qureshi (2L) and Asad Umar (R) leave the Supreme Court building during a break in the case hearing over the Panama Papers in Islamabad on November 1, 2016. Amnesty International has called on Pakistan to release hundreds of opposition activists detained before a planned mass protest, as police used tear gas and rubber bullets overnight to prevent demonstrators from entering Islamabad. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is under growing pressure from opposition parties, mainly Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). It plans to lock down the capital November 2 as it calls for him to resign over his children's offshore bank accounts,revealed in the Panama Papers leak. The planned protest comes at a sensitive time for Sharif, with the Supreme Court hearing a case about the Panama Papers revelations from November 1. / AFP / FAROOQ NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in the case pertaining to vandalism and violence on May 9.

A case was registered in Tarnol police station on the incidents of May 9.

Grating bail to veteran politicians, the court stopped the police from arresting Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar and issued a notice to the police and sought the records till July 10.

The duo were also ordered to submit a bond of Rs0.1 million each.

The development comes a day after the Peshawar High Court granted transit bail to former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former federal minister Asad Umar until June 23 in a case registered by the Islamabad police over the May 9 violent protests.

Justice Waqar Ahmad of a single-member bench accepted the joint petition of the two former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers for pre-arrest transit bail and stopped police from arresting PTI leaders till Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises on May 9.

Staff Report
Staff Report

