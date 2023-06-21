France keen to see a ‘strong Pakistan’: Deputy Head Mission

GUJRAT: The bond of friendship and bilateral relations between Pakistan and France is very strong because it is decades old and time-tested, a top French diplomat told the audience here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Wednesday.

Guillaume Dabouis, Deputy Head Mission at the French Embassy in Islamabad, was addressing a seminar – ‘A Talk by Deputy Ambassador of France on “Franco – Pakistan Relations”, organized by the Student Services Centre (SSC), however, stressed that his government was keen to further strengthen these ties because there’s a lot more room for further cooperation, especially in the fields of education, trade and economy.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq gave a warm welcome to the French dignitaries upon their arrival at the campus.

French Embassy Education Attaché Sabine Vermeilard and University of South Asia Vice Chancellor and former Punjab education minister Mian Imran Masood were also part of the delegation.

Guillaume Dabouis said that there exists a relationship of mutual trust between us. France can provide higher education opportunities to the Pakistani youth in various fields.

The Pakistani youth is intelligent and possesses a lot of potential to be reckoned a force because of their resilience, intellectual and strong mental abilities. France is a secular society and does not promote any particular religion over the other, he said. Glum Dubois added that France is keen to see an economically strong Pakistan.

The Russia-Ukraine war has affected the peace and economy of the entire world. The French want a lasting peace as do the Pakistanis and the rest of the world. French educational institutions are always open to the intelligent and hardworking Pakistani students.

The French deputy ambassador in reply to a student’s question assured of France’s support for Pakistan. Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq said that France is a developed nation that can play a vital supporting role for Pakistan in various fields. He stressed the need for developing academic ties with the universities around the globe to create more opportunities for our students. Dr Shabbar Atiq shed ample light on the ongoing educational and research activities at the UoG.

Mian Imran Masood said that Gujrat is a developed region in terms of education and industry. Partnerships and collaborations between French universities and the UoG will prove fruitful.

French Embassy’s Education Attaché Sabine Vermeilard said that Pakistani students enrolling in French universities should improve the general perception of Pakistan. Enrich yourself with knowledge and make service to humanity your motto. Scholarships are also available for Pakistani students in various universities in France. Pakistan students should learn French so that they do not feel alienated in the French society. At the end of the seminar, Dr Shabbar Atiq presented commemorative shields to the guests, including the Chief Guest – Deputy Ambassador France Guillaume Dabouis.