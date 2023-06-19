Sports

Spain’s Batlle to join Barcelona from Man United

By Reuters
LEIGH, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Ona Batlle of Manchester United in action during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Leigh Sports Village on May 21, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

MADRID: Manchester United defender Ona Batlle will join Barcelona once her contract expires at the end of June, both clubs said on Monday.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal, Barcelona said, to return to what was her home in the early stages of her career.

Batlle joined United in July 2020 from Levante and went on to make 77 appearances for the Women’s Super League (WSL) side, scoring three goals.

She was a key part of United’s most recent campaign where they qualified for the Champions League for the first time, reached the Women’s FA Cup final and finished with the club’s highest-ever WSL points tally (56).

Batlle has earned nearly 30 caps with Spain, having made her debut in May 2019 in a friendly against Cameroon.

She played in the 2022 European Championship where Spain were knocked out by hosts and eventual champions England in the quarter-finals.

Reuters
