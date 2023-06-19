Ali Wazir detained once again

ISLAMABAD: Ali Wazir, a ruling parliamentarian from the violence-ravaged North Waziristan region bordering Afghanistan, was detained on Monday, several months after his previous release from prison.

The arrest occurred in North Waziristan, while the MP was on his way to Islamabad to attend the budget session at the National Assembly, but the specific charges against him have not been made clear at this time.

Ali Wazir, member of Parliament, leader and co-founder of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has been arrested from North Waziristan tribal district. pic.twitter.com/qRaVR8Ckti — Ihsanullah Tipu Mehsud (@IhsanTipu) June 19, 2023

Apparently, the arrest was carried out without seeking permission from the speaker, while the session of the National Assembly was in progress.

This development comes in the wake of recent actions by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle.

The agency had summoned Wazir, along with Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) founder Manzoor Pashteen and three others, to its Peshawar office on June 23 to face mutiny charges related to their social media posts.

PTM, co-founded by Wazir, campaigns against alleged extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of Pashtuns and other ethnic minorities.

Separately, MP Mohsin Dawar addressed the issue of his colleague’s arrest, observing the reason behind the arrest remains unknown. However, various reports indicate that the FIA had taken the lawmaker into custody.

Expressing his concern, Dawar declared it should not be referred to as an arrest but rather as an “abduction.” He emphasised that during an ongoing session of the parliament, no member of the house should be subject to arrest.

In light of these events, Dawar called upon the speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, to gather comprehensive information from the authorities regarding Wazir’s detainment. Until further details are obtained, Dawar declared they would consider their fellow parliamentarian as “kidnapped.”

Expressing his deep disappointment, Dawar lamented the prevailing lack of the rule of law in the country, highlighting the existence of 25 agencies in Pakistan that, in theory, possess the capability to prevent and combat criminal activities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.