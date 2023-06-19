Nafisa optimistic about coalition partners addressing PPP concerns

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Nafisa Shah expressed hope on Monday that coalition partners would address the ruling party’s concerns regarding the allocation of the budget for rehabilitating flood victims.

She also emphasized the need to prepare for timely and transparent elections.

In an interview with a news station, Shah said her party neither advocated for early nor delayed general elections. She stressed that elections should be conducted in accordance with the Constitution and democratic principles.

Shah considered timely elections as a crucial step to overcome the prevailing chaos and instability in the country. She asserted that no one should dare to deprive the people of their right to elect representatives and choose their government.

Shah further highlighted the PPP’s appreciation for its dedicated workers, who have made sacrifices and supported the party during challenging times.

When asked about potential confrontation or deadlock, Shah emphasized that the PPP seeks peaceful resolution through dialogue and prefers table talks to address any issues.

In response to another question, Shah said that while the PPP is always prepared for elections, they will continue to support coalition partners until the completion of their respective terms in the assemblies.

The lawmaker assured that the PPP will stand by its allies and provide assistance during challenging circumstances.