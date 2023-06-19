CITY

Naqvi reviews treatment facilities at Punjab Institute of Cardiology

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Monday where he inspected the emergency wards, inquired about the patients’ health, and reviewed the treatment facilities available.

Naqvi spoke with patients to inquire about heart bypass and angiography facilities. He also took note of the shortage of angioplasty guiding catheters at the hospital and promptly directed the health secretary to ensure their immediate provision.

Furthermore, Naqvi reviewed the availability of primary angiography facilities for cardiac patients and assessed the cleanliness arrangements at the PIC.

Acknowledging the dedication of the doctors and paramedical staff despite the high number of patients, the chief minister said: “Efforts are being made to enhance the treatment facilities at the PIC.”

He also instructed the health secretary to address the shortage of angioplasty guiding catheters at the institute.

