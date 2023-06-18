Happy to see journey of development stopped in 2018 resumes: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday inaugurated multiple mega development projects worth Rs 5.65 billion for Dera Ismail Khan region.

The JUI-F chief unveiled the plaques of different mega development projects in a ceremony held here in a private marriage hall which was also attended by Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, JUI-F District Ameer Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Maulana Ubaid, Sami Ullah Alizai and other local leadership of the party.

Addressing a gathering on this occasion, Fazl said “I am feeling happy that the journey of development which was stopped in 2018 through a foreign agenda has resumed in the country.”

Fazl said he knows about the planners and beneficiaries of 2018 rigged elections, saying most of the beneficiaries become absconders.

He said the JUI-F held about 14 million-march and gathered a huge public but never a single pot was broken in the protest. “We created awareness among people keeping in view respect of the state,” he said.

He said PTI should not blame anyone for eliminating their government as “we ended their government through the Parliament under the constitution.”

On the other hand during PTI protests, state properties were set on fire, Corps Commander House, GHQ, Qilla Bala Hisar, Martyrs’ monuments, Masajid were attacked, he added.

“I had raised clear stance from very first day which proved true with the passage of time,” Fazl said.

He astonished that the enemies of China, Pakistan and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides the friends of Israel were supporting Imran Khan.

He said unfortunately the development projects which were initiated during Nawaz Sharif’s government were also halted during PTI tenure.

Now, the two-lane Dera Bypass was being rebuilt, Dera-Razmak road was being rehabilitated and it would also be made a two-lane road in the next tenure.

The work on CPEC was also resumed and the first section it would be made from Yarik to Saggu and then onward to Daraban in second section.

The work on Daraban to Ramak via Moosazai, Chaudhwan and Kirri Shamozai road is also going to be start.

Yarik interchange to Tank, Pezu to Tank roads are also being inaugurated, he said.

Similarly, the Lakki Marwat would be connected with CPEC from its Arslah Bandha via Karak which would link three districts with the CPEC.

He opined that the CPEC was not only a road infrastructure but an international economic corridor. A new City would be established on the sidelines of Industrial area which would be provided with other related facilities like electricity and Gas.

A cargo-international airport would be established in between of Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu to make the region international trade junction.

He said the local farmers faced a huge loss with last year’s flood and then due to slow pace of rehabilitation work on CRBC canal.

He was of the view that if the over 12 lac acres of Dera land make irrigated through the own resources of the region it would not only ensure the food security of city and province but of the whole country.

He said the Tank zam, Daraban Zam, Nawab Haider zam, Chaudhwan Zam and Lift canal projects would be materialized to make the area more green.

He said after the Yarik grid station, Abdulkhel grid station has been inaugurated and now the Bandkorai grid station would be made so that the electricity related problems of the people could be resolved.

He appealed to the masses to pay their electricity bills regularly and avoid power theft. Moreover, he asked the authorities of WAPDA to avoid extra billing.

He said the job opportunities would be created in the area through betterment in local agriculture and industries.

This journey of development would be continued, he vowed.

Earlier, Fazl inaugurated rehabilitation work on two lanes 18-km long Qureshi Moor to Naivela road, two lane road from Muryali to Qureshi Moor and then to Ramak worth Rs 2.65 billion, two lane road from Mufti Mahmood Chowk to Qureshi Moor on Dera Bypass worth Rs 3 billion.