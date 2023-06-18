Almarah Foundation establishes 5th home for orphans

LAHORE: The Almarah Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has established another home of international standard for orphans and deserving children, and now more than 100 homeless orphan children would be taken care of at the Almarah orphanages.

The 5th home was inaugurated at Cavalary Ground here by prominent singer and social worker Abrarul Haq, DIG Mehboob Aslam and Almarah Foundation Chairperson Sofia Warraich.

Addressing the ceremony, Abrarul Haq appreciated the efforts of Almarah Foundation for welfare and uplift of orphan children and said that it was a challenging task to look after the poor children and orphans, and appreciated the Almarah Foundation for taking up the task effectively to serve a number of such children so far.

He said he found it necessary to participate in the event and support the noble cause, adding that philanthropists should participate in the noble cause as much as they can.

Honorary Consul General for Sri Lanka Yasin Joya, speaking at the ceremony, lauded the work of Almarah Foundation and said that homeless orphans also have a right to get an opportunity to live in a nurturing environment, obtain a proper education and learn needed skills.

Foundation Chairperson Sofia Warraich said social and welfare work, started by her father Maj (retd) Rasheed Warraich in 1995, had been continuing without any break. She said the initiative was launched with taking the responsibility of six orphans and lodging them in a rented house during the first year of Almarah Foundation establishment, where all necessary facilities were provided to them. Now, more than 100 orphans were being brought up at the Almarah Foundation’s homes, she added.

She said that Almarah Foundation wanted to serve humanity, especially vulnerable and orphans without any kind of discrimination, and contribute to their well-being on account of their health, education, livelihood and shelter by means of resource mobilisation and developing partnership with NGOs.

The chairperson said that Almarah Foundation was playing every possible role for sponsorship of orphans.

DIG Mehboob Aslam said that the mission of Almarah Foundation had been continuing for the last 27 years, which was really commendable. He said the orphan children entering the Almarah Foundation’s home were getting same quality of facilities which were available to other children at their homes.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by political and business figures, government officials and civil society members including journalists, while philanthropists also announced bearing the expenses of fifth house of Almarah Foundation and apartment.