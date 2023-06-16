KE’s fate hanging

The contract of K-Electric (KE) is going to expire on July 20. At this juncture, when less than two months are left in the expiry of the licence, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has asked the public and all other stake-holders to give their input within 14 days on whether or not to extend the contract.

Now if the input received is negative, would it be possible for Nepra to ask for bids from the interested local and foreign bidders as the minimum response period for local bidders is 15 days and it is 30 days for foreign bidders, as per the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

- Advertisement -

Then comes the matter of technical evaluation of the bids, financial opening and award of contract to the highest bidder, and in case the successful bidder does not match the minimum downpayment requirement post-tender, the whole process will then have to be scrapped and repeated anew. I wonder how all this procedure could be completed within the stipulated time period.

Moreover, there is a sentiment among some political parties to nationalise the whole activity related to power generation and distribution. This naturally betrays their vested interests.

If the authorities are seriously considering such an option, they would do well to remember the unfortunate consequences of the country’s earlier experience with nationalisation.

Besides, the condition of nearly all government-run entities, from schools to industrial concerns, should be enough of an eye-opener. The authorities concerned should think twice before taking any decision in this critical regard.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI