Politics, Religion and Human Rights in Pakistan

Pakistan, a nation known for its rich cultural diversity and vibrant democracy, has long grappled with the complex relationship between politics and religion. As a country where Islam serves as the state religion, Pakistan has faced numerous challenges in ensuring the preservation of human rights and safeguarding religious harmony. Recent incidents have shed light on these issues, urging the nation to prioritize the protection of individual liberties while navigating the delicate interplay of politics and religion.

The Constitution of Pakistan (1973) guarantees fundamental rights particularly religious rights in articles 20,21 & 22 and freedom of speech and expression in article 19 serve as bedrock for protecting individual liberties. However, ensuring the implementation of these rights remains a challenge. In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile incidents that have highlighted the challenges facing Pakistan in the areas of politics and religion. Religious minorities such as Christian, Hindus and Ahmadis have faced significant challenges in Pakistan. Discrimination, persecution and even violent attacks against these communities have tarnished the nation’ human rights records. On December 30th 2020 a frenzied mob vandalized a Hindu temple in Karak in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In 2022, a mob of extremists attacked a Christian church in Peshawar, killing 9 people and injuring dozens of others followed by a shocking even last month when a Hindu temple was desecrated in the Sindh province All these incidents have received condemnation from religious leaders, civil society and the government who called for swift action against the perpetrators. But it highlights the growing threat of religious extremism in Pakistan. In 2023, a group of women was attacked by a resentful mob of men in Lahore for wearing “immodest” clothing. The attack was condemned by the government and by women’s rights groups, but it highlights the continued discrimination against women in Pakistan.

These incidents prompted a nationwide debate on the delicate balance between religious sensitivities and individual freedoms. Many argued that while freedom of speech should be protected, it should not be misused particularly on social media as a license to incite violence or promote hatred. These incidents highlight the need for a comprehensive legal framework that delineates the boundaries of free speech while ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights.

The government must strike a delicate balance between respecting religious sentiments and maintaining social order. The recent incidents served as a stark reminder of the importance of protecting religious sites and ensuring safety of minorities communities. It also prompted the government to reevaluate its approach, emphasizing the importance of promoting tolerant, accommodative, inclusive and holistic approach to diverse religious beliefs.

In this context, the role of human rights organizations cannot be understated. Advocacy groups, such as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and Amnesty International plays a pivotal role in highlighting human rights violations, fostering dialogue s and urging the government to take appropriate action. These organizations act as a voice for the marginalized and oppressed, drawing attention to instances where political and religious interests overshadow individual rights.

Furthermore, international pressure and engagement are crucial in shaping the discourse on human rights in Pakistan. Countries around the world must remain engaged with Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of protecting fundamental freedoms and fostering interfaith harmony. Diplomatic pressure and cooperation can encourage the government to take concrete steps to address religious discrimination and ensure the equal treatment of all citizens.

In recent years steps have been taken to address these issues including the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities’ Rights. However, more comprehensive and sustained efforts are needed to protect the rights of religious minorities and promote an inclusive society.

The contentious issue of blasphemy laws has also resurfaced in recent time. Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, article 295-c of the Constitution designed to protect religious sentiments, have often been misused to settle personal scores and target religious minorities. In a high-profile case, a Christian woman was accused of blasphemy garnered international attention and led to calls for reform. Even liberal abodes like academia were not spared as the lynching of Mashal Khan at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) on April 13th 2017 over the allegations of posting blasphemous content online proved. Human rights organizations and religious minority groups argue that the misuse of these laws undermines the principles of justice and religious freedom, exacerbating tensions amid different religious communities.

Moreover, recent local elections held in Pakistan’s provinces have predominantly demonstrated the intersection of politics and religion on a grassroots level. Several candidates with a strong religious background secured victories, signaling the growing popularity of religious parties among the electorate. This shift has raised concerns among proponents of a secular state, who fear that the rise of religious politics could infringe upon the rights of religious minorities and undermine the country’s diverse cultural fabric. In response to the escalating tensions, the Pakistani government has vowed to address the challenges arising from the confluence of politics and religion. Prominent political leaders have called for national dialogues and debates to find a common ground that respects religious freedom while upholding the principles of a democratic state. There are also ongoing discussions regarding the need for reforms in educational curricula to promote tolerance and inclusiveness, with an emphasis on countering extremism.

It is essential to recognize that religion should not be exploited for political gains. The misuse of religious rhetoric and manipulation of religious sentiments by politicians can deepen divisions within society and undermine the principles of equality and tolerance. Political leaders must be held accountable for their words and actions, ensuring that their discourse promotes unity, respect, and peaceful coexistence.

To foster interfaith harmony and protect individual liberties, Pakistan needs to invest in education and promote interfaith dialogue. By encouraging a culture of understanding and respect, the country can lay the foundation for a more inclusive and tolerant society. Educational institutions and pulpit should play a pivotal role in promoting diversity and teaching the values of pluralism and acceptance from an early age.

In a nutshell., discussion on the incidents surrounding politics, religion, and human rights in Pakistan highlight the delicate balancing act the country faces. It is crucial for the government, human rights organizations and the international community to work collaboratively to protect individual liberties and promote religious harmony. By upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution, investing in education, and fostering interfaith dialogue, Pakistan can strive towards a state where every citizen’s rights are respected and celebrated regardless of his religious beliefs. Only through such concerted efforts can Pakistan emerge as a shining example of religious tolerance and democratic values.