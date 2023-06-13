NATIONAL

Security forces kill a terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed and two were injured during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Spinwam area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Monday, according to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after intense fire exchange, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It added that weapons and ammunition were found in the possession of the terrorists, among whom the slain militant “remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as the killing of innocent citizens”.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the statement said.

In a similar incident last week, three terrorists were killed and four injured during a gun battle with security forces in North Waziristan’s Miranshah area.

A statement issued by the ISPR said at the time that the fire exchange had taken place on the night of June 9/10, during which three soldiers had also embraced martyrdom.

Previous article
Politics, Religion and Human Rights in Pakistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

HEC attestation is a serious misery

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) offers degree attestation services through a designated private courier company to almost 99 per cent of the population that...

Beyond capacity

Govt enhances BISP’s budget from Rs 404 to Rs 455 billion for FY 2023-24: Shazia Marri

PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyclone

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.