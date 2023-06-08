Sign in
Epaper_23-06-8 LHR
Must Read
Bushra Bibi’s son, Buzdar, others booked in Rs450m corruption case
LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday registered a graft case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief’s wife Bushra Bibi's son, Ibrahim Maneka, former Punjab...