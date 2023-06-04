Kite string kills motorcyclist; two minors found dead in flour storage box

SHEIKHUPURA/LAHORE: Stray metallic kite string claimed life of a motorcyclist on GT Road near Imamia Colony of Ferozewala while the bodies of two minor children were recovered from flour storage box in their home in Millat Park area of Lahore on Sunday

According to Sheikhupura Police, stray metallic string rolled around the neck of a young bike-rider identified as Imtiaz Mushtaq, slitting his throat.

The youth stated to be a factory worker hailing from Rana Town heading to home from office died on the spot. Toffees and chip brought by the youth for his young daughter were found dispersed around his dead body.

It should be mentioned here that the kite-flyers were betting on kites flying in Ferozewala area and a stray string deprived a family of their sole bread earner.

The body was shifted to hospital and later

Meanwhile, the bodies of two minor children whose family reported their abduction were recovered from flour storage box of their home in Millat Park area of Lahore on Sunday.

Police said that a day earlier, an FIR was lodged with Millat Park police station about kidnapping of two minor children including five-year old Irtaza and three-year old Raheel.

A day later, bodies of both missing children were found from flour storage box of their house. The police was investigating into the incident from different angles.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Punjab (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar visited the house of the two killed children, called on their parents, relatives and condoled them. He also personally reviewed all evidences of the incident. Police officials present on the scene informed IGP about the proceeding in the investigations.

The IGP speaking on the occasion said that police was with the bereaved family in this critical time and after postmortem report realities would be exposed and police will continue efforts till satisfaction of the family.