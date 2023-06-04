Punjab ombudsman provides over Rs17.2mn in relief to 60 plaintiffs

LAHORE: The Office of the Punjab Ombudsman has swiftly responded to public relief requests, effectively resolving the issues faced by 60 people across various districts. These proactive efforts have resulted in a cumulative financial relief worth Rs17 million being extended to those in need.

According to a statement by a spokesman on Sunday, the University of Mianwali, on the direction of the provincial ombudsman, has disbursed Rs9.2 million to 52 students, including plaintiff Muhammad Hanzala Zubair, as outstanding amounts of their need-based scholarships.

Additionally, the District Education Authority of Chakwal has granted Rs2.2 million as financial aid to complainant Haji Mehr Muhammad.

In another case, the district administration Lodhran has provided employment dues worth Rs1.9 million to Ayesha Mai, the widow of deceased Patwari Ghulam Murtaza, the spokesman added.

In a separate instance, the administration of Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan has refunded a security deposit amounting to Rs1.7 million to complainant Abdul Wahid.

In a similar development, the agriculture department has distributed a total sum of Rs1.25 million to 21 farmers, including plaintiff Muhammad Abubakr from Rajanpur, as expenses for their demonstration plots.

As a result of the involvement of the ombudsman office, a new tubewell has been installed in the Singhar Town area of Rawalpindi with a cost of Rs8 million, ensuring access to clean drinking water for its residents, the spokesman further said.

Alongside this, Farzana Kanwal from Multan has received a grant of Rs0.83 million by the Punjab Workers Welfare Board after the ombudsman office interceded to resolve her issue. A work order worth Rs7.1 million has also been issued to repair and restore Fatomand Chowk in Gujranwala.

In a commendable effort to enhance the living conditions of the residents, a street of Noori mohalla in Pakpattan has been rebuilt and paved with Rs0.5 million to ensure a cleaner environment for the residents, said the spokesman.