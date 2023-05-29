Salman Ahmad’s sister moves SHC for recovery of her husband

KARACHI: Sister of Salman Ahmad, a close aide of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday moved Sindh High Court for recovery of her husband, who was arrested by police during a raid at her house on May 25.

As per details, police raided the house of Salman Ahmad’s sister in Karachi and arrested his brother-in-law Shahid on May 25.

Following the arrest of her husband, Salman Ahmad’s sister moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the recovery of his house. The plea filed by Barrister Salahuddin stated that Salman Ahmad is PTI’s social media activist and police are raiding the house of his sister in Karachi.

Sania and his family are being ‘harassed’ the plea added and demanded recovery of Shahid.

Later, the SHC issued notices to the home ministry, IG Sindh and others and adjourned the hearing of the case until May 31.

It may be noted that on May 26, the renowned singer condemned the May 9 violence.

Salman Ahmad said that the events of May 9, flowing the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case by NAB, hurt him. He also demanded punishment for those involved in the May 9 mayhem according to the law of the land.