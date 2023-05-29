NATIONAL

PTI forms committee for LG polls preparation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) constituted a committee for the preparation of forthcoming Local Government (LG) Elections in Punjab. The committee would be chaired by former Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, which will comprise Humayun Akhtar, Riaz Fatyana, Rai Aziz Ullah, Faisal Sher Jan, Tariq Din, Hafiz Farhat Wasim Qadir and Ejaz Minhas.

The committee will be reporting directly to the Secretary General on a daily basis through the chair.Separately, the PTI also notified Regional Presidents Punjab as Farrukh Habib was appointed as PTI West Punjab President; Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, North Punjab.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid Central Punjab and Aun Abbass Buppi was appointed as PTI South Punjab.Similarly, the PTI also appointed Regional General Secretaries Punjab as Rai Murtaza was appointed as PTI West Punjab Regional General Secretary; Hammad Azhar, Central Punjab and Moeen Qureshi was notified as PTI Regional General Secretary South Punjab. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued notification in this regard.

