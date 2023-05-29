NATIONAL

Police detains 532 suspects in violent protests on May 9

By Staff Report
A man throws a stone amid tear gas as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore on May 9, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, police said, during a court appearance for one of dozens of cases pending since he was booted from office last year. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Police have detained 532 suspects in connection with violent protests on May 9 and the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) and other sensitive installations.

Police have been verifying their alleged involvement in the attack on GHQ and other sensitive installations to determine whether or not they should be tried under the Army Act, 1952. Only after the verification will the cases be sent to military courts, according to sources.

The suspects have been detained after FIRs were registered with the Rawal-pindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal police.

Out of the 532 suspects, 374 had been arrested under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, which outlined punishments for acts of terrorism. Police investigation into the GHQ attack case has not been finalised as the verification of suspects two of whom were women activists was underway.

They said raids were being conducted to arrest all those who have been nominated in the FIRs or identified through CCTV footage, human intelligence and other sources. Several suspects have fled their homes over fears of arrest.

The Rawalpindi police have registered 18 FIRs and arrested more than 356 suspects.
So far, more than 105 suspects have been held in connection with the GHQ attack and the identification parades for 23 have been completed. In Rawalpindi district, the cases have been registered with the City Police, New Town, Sadiqabad, Cantt, R.A. Bazar, Race Course, Westridge, Civil Lines, Morgah, Taxila, Saddar Wah, and Kallar Syedan.

LHC moved for removal of Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab caretaker CM
