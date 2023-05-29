NATIONAL

LHC moved for removal of Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab caretaker CM

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A petition filed by a citizen in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday, has sought the removal of Punjab caretaker CM, Mohsin Naqvi and his cabinet members from office.

A plea filed in the LHC against Caretaker CM Punjab Naqvi has challenged his term in office. According to the petitioner, the term of the caretaker government in Punjab has come to an end as per the constitution.

“The Supreme Court has extended the date for the election in the province but didn’t increase the term of the caretaker government”.

“Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi unconstitutionally holding the office. The chief minister and his cabinet’s continuing to remain in office, has been a blatant violation of the constitution,” according to the plea.

Petitioner seeks the court order for the removal of Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi from office immediately and to restrain his interim government from functioning.

The LHC has served notices to the federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Law Ministry on the plea.

Previous article
Ticket-holder from Narowal Sajjad Mahais quits PTI
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SHC: JI plea seeks protection of elected LG representatives

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking protection of the elected representatives of local councils. Petitioner pleads the high...

Punjab CM forms committee to probe PTI allegations of women prisoners’ mistreatment

May 9: LHC seeks report of identity parade completion of held suspects

Jashmed Dasti, Imran Dhanotar call on PTI chief Imran Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.