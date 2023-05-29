NATIONAL

Ticket-holder from Narowal Sajjad Mahais quits PTI

By Staff Report

NAROWAL: As desertion from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) continued, a ticket-holder from Narowal, Sajjad Mahais, on Monday parted ways with embattled Imran Khan over May 9 mayhem.

Mr Mahais made the announcement in a video statement, calling the May 9 a “darkest day” in the history of Pakistan.

“Army and its institution are backbone of our country,” he said while demanding actions against all those involved in attacking these institutions and military installations.

“I strongly condemn the disturbing incidents,” he said, adding the May 9 events had forced him to leave the PTI.

“I am stepping down from all PTI positions and withdrawing as part’s candidate in PP-49,” Sajjad Mahais said.

It is recalled that the outgoing politician had contested the 2018 general elections on the PTI ticket in the same constituency.

So far, several PTI leaders, including Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari, have left the party after the government launched a crackdown on the Imran Khan’s supporters over violent protests.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Mr Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s House and the Mianwali airbase in response to the arrest of the PTI chief.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also stormed by the mob for the first time, an action that was widely condemned by the civil and military leadership of the country.

Thousands of PTI supporters were arrested following the violence that the Pakistan Army and ruling coalition described as a “dark day” in the history of the country.

Previous article
PTI forms committee for LG polls preparation
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab CM forms committee to probe PTI allegations of women prisoners’...

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday formed a two-member committee to investigate allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of mistreatment of its female...

May 9: LHC seeks report of identity parade completion of held suspects

Jashmed Dasti, Imran Dhanotar call on PTI chief Imran Khan

LHC moved for reinstatement of Nawaz as PML-N president

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.