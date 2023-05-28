Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan: Military leadership, civil society pay rich tributes to martyrs

RAWALPINDI: On the eve of Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan, CJCSC, Services Chiefs, retired services’ officers and representatives of civil society paid rich tributes to shuhada of Pakistan who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and motherland.

“The sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal, will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen and will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan. Today is a day for the entire nation to commemorate and honour each and every Shaheed of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and the Civil Society who laid their lives for upholding the very purpose and ideals Pakistan stands for,” they said.

“Shuhada e Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone. Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families. Shuhada were, are and will continue to be our pride, come what may,” they maintained.

Nation to observe Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer today

Meanwhile, the ISPR said that today, the complete Pakistani nation celebrates the Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer and commemorates the remarkable achievement of establishing Credible Minimum Deterrence.

“This achievement has reshaped the power dynamics in our region. Armed Forces pay rich tribute to the brilliant minds who conceived and achieved this accomplishment under daunting challenges. We salute the scientists and engineers who turned the impossible into a reality. Long Live Pakistan,” it added.