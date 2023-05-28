NATIONAL

Sana accuses PTI of plotting ‘conspiracy to stage raid, rape’ for sympathy

By Staff Report
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. - Pakistani police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said on May 24. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In a startling claim, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan alleged that intelligence agencies had intercepted a telephone conversation discussing a plan to “stage a raid and rape at the home of a known Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) member.”

According to the minister, who addressed a late-night press conference, the alleged conspiracy aimed to fabricate human rights violations and atrocities in Pakistan. He, however, did not present any evidence to support his claim.

In a separate tweet, he further detailed the intercepted conversation, revealing disturbing plots, including a planned raid on the house of a “prominent PTI leader” and a staged rape.

He asserted that the ultimate objective behind this scheme was to falsely implicate law enforcement agencies in the crime and subsequently raise the issue at an international level.

“The plan involved killing the PTI leader so that the dead body and actual rape could be used to defame the state institutions on the international media. Those involved in the conversation are being monitored and the evil plan has been foiled,” said the minister.

He said that following the interception of the conversation, the government decided to make the plot public and foil the “sinister plan.” He also reiterated the government’s resolve to bring all to justice who had attacked and vandalised the state institutions’ buildings would not be spared.

“However, the government is quite clear that those found innocent would be released,” he asserted.

Considering the imminent possibility of these dramatic events unfolding tonight, the interior minister stressed the need to raise awareness among the nation regarding these nefarious designs.

“The fabricated scenarios would have been exploited to portray a negative image of Pakistan to the international community,” he added.

Khan also expressed his determination to hold accountable those individuals responsible for instigating confusion, misleading the public, and causing harm to the country’s defence installations.

“The individuals involved in the events of May 9, those who initiated and misled, and those who were misguided and participated in causing damage to defence installations, will face the full force of the law. No relief will be given to them. However, no innocent person will be punished,” he concluded.

  1. What a fishy press conference an incident which is not happened how can someone do a press conference on it while there is nothing about it even on social media. These are the type of news which we always used to hear from Jammu….

