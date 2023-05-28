Sana accuses PTI of plotting ‘conspiracy to stage raid, rape’ for sympathy

ISLAMABAD: In a startling claim, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan alleged that intelligence agencies had intercepted a telephone conversation discussing a plan to “stage a raid and rape at the home of a known Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) member.”

According to the minister, who addressed a late-night press conference, the alleged conspiracy aimed to fabricate human rights violations and atrocities in Pakistan. He, however, did not present any evidence to support his claim.

In a separate tweet, he further detailed the intercepted conversation, revealing disturbing plots, including a planned raid on the house of a “prominent PTI leader” and a staged rape.

He asserted that the ultimate objective behind this scheme was to falsely implicate law enforcement agencies in the crime and subsequently raise the issue at an international level.

The country’s agencies intercepted a conversation, revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader’s house and a staged rape. Objective: falsely implicate law enforcement institutions in the crime, aiming to internationalise the issue. — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) May 27, 2023

“The plan involved killing the PTI leader so that the dead body and actual rape could be used to defame the state institutions on the international media. Those involved in the conversation are being monitored and the evil plan has been foiled,” said the minister.

He said that following the interception of the conversation, the government decided to make the plot public and foil the “sinister plan.” He also reiterated the government’s resolve to bring all to justice who had attacked and vandalised the state institutions’ buildings would not be spared.

“However, the government is quite clear that those found innocent would be released,” he asserted.

Considering the imminent possibility of these dramatic events unfolding tonight, the interior minister stressed the need to raise awareness among the nation regarding these nefarious designs.

“The fabricated scenarios would have been exploited to portray a negative image of Pakistan to the international community,” he added.

Khan also expressed his determination to hold accountable those individuals responsible for instigating confusion, misleading the public, and causing harm to the country’s defence installations.

“The individuals involved in the events of May 9, those who initiated and misled, and those who were misguided and participated in causing damage to defence installations, will face the full force of the law. No relief will be given to them. However, no innocent person will be punished,” he concluded.